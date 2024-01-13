Royalty: It's the right life for some

This year is merely weeks old, but already Australia has huge news, our homegrown princess became a queen on Sunday. Princess Mary of Denmark has been coronated.
Which got me thinking about my own views on royalty...
Growing up we always played princesses. I know, call me basic. But I was a classic 90s girl, barbies, princesses, SPICE Girls. I'm not ashamed.
I remember being obsessed with Princess Diana, despite being a mere six-years-old when she died.
There's a grainy photo of me on my seventh birthday holding a Women's Weekly Princess Diana in Photos book which I think was my big ticket item that birthday. (January birthdays, the presents are always hard.)
So when Princess Mary married Prince Frederik in 2004, I was interested! A teenage girl in high school who still had romantic dreams of how love should be... of course I was interested in our Tassie princess!
And Mary was cool. She seemed like she could be your best friend. Her life and what she became was enviable.
But now, 20 years later, and over 1000 life lessons from this 90s princess, I couldn't think of anything worse than being a queen.
In a world where everyone's watching, but you're not able to have a voice (royals notoriously don't speak publicly on anything much it seems to me) sounds terrible.
Just late last year rumours around the relationship between the Crown Princess and soon-to-be king were swirling. And now a mere few months later she is to stand up in front of all of Denmark and the world and profess her loyalty to the Danish monarchy and people.
A custom rich with tradition and idolised around the world. I appreciate it has its place in history and in some cultures. But it seems stifling from my little town in New South Wales Australia (hey, maybe I'm ignorant. Maybe I'm a republican, not sure.)
Having watched The Crown on Netflix I'm well-versed in the fictional world of the Royals and I have made a semi-educated decision it is not for me.
Give me my little life in regional Australia any day of the week.
I'll leave the "princessing" to the fancy folk.
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
