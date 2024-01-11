WATCH: Inside the weird, wacky and wonderful world of the Elvis Express

Between the two of them, Deborah Petreski and Gail Goulding have almost two decades worth of experience attending the Parkes Elvis Festival.
So it came as no shock to find them on the iconic Elvis Express as it pulled into Orange East Fork on Thursday.
The pair, hailing from Wollongong and Albion Park respectively, are so dedicated to celebrating The King that they began their outfit search as soon as the 2023 event ended.
With this year's theme being 'Jailhouse Rock', most would say they nailed the brief as they donned everything from black and white striped tops, to handcuff bracelets.
"It's the best festival in the world, if not top two," Ms Goulding said.
"It's about the comradery, the fun and keeping Elvis alive."
Ms Petreski said she never laughs as much as she does over the four-day event.
For Southern Highlands man Sean Wright, who was dressed in an iconic white jumpsuit with glasses and hair to match, 2024 marked his 12th visit to Parkes for the festival.
"I had this outfit made last year and I'm getting my aloha Hawaii jumpsuit which has been made in Parkes. It's ready there," he said.
"It's just about enjoying the entertainment and all the facilities."
Newcomers to the Elvis Express were Wayne Richardson and his wife Dlorah who came all the way from Ballina.
The pair's friends and family finally convinced them to jump aboard the trek out west and they enjoyed every minute of it.
"We've always loved Elvis, having a good time and dancing," Mrs Richardson said.
"This has been the best time ever. The atmosphere has been great and we've met some wonderful people."
Around 250 passengers, many of them dressed in outfits including sequined suits and iconic aviator sunglasses, travelled from Sydney's Central Station to Parkes for the festival which runs until January 14.
It's estimated that the multi-award-winning event brings around $15 million to the central-west region each year, with all accommodation fully booked in Parkes and flow-on bookings in surrounding towns.
Mayor of Parkes Shire Council Neil Westcott said they were honoured to be hosting the annual event for the 31st time.
"We're grateful for our ongoing relationship with Transport for NSW and their support in enabling the unique travel experience from Sydney to our festival," he said.
"As soon as you board this train you'll quickly realise the next few days are going to be an experience you'll treasure for a lifetime."
