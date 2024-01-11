Outrageous alleged crime spree and car chase lands man in hot water

An outrageous alleged crime spree and police chase spanning four Central West towns has landed the alleged perpetrator in hot water.
A pursuit through Orange was terminated on Wednesday, but several hours later officers attempted to stop a suspicious Holden Commodore on the Mitchell Highway near Molong.
The sedan continued to Geurie before heading back towards Wellington, allegedly driving head-on towards an oncoming police car.
Road spikes shredded the tires but the driver continued. He unsuccessfully demanded fuel and a car from a location on Dripstone Road, before fleeing on foot.
NSW Police finally made an arrest about 9am Thursday at a service station in Dubbo. More than 150 kilometres had been covered.
The 33-year-old alleged perpetrator was hit with a string of charges including reckless driving, police pursuit, attempted car theft, larceny, stalking and intimidation, and hindering arrest.
He was refused bail and will face Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, January 11.
It followed another alleged pursuit through Orange resulting in the arrest of four teenagers by NSW Police.
