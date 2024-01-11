Why one 'official' Elvis believes Parkes festival is only getting stronger

One "official" Elvis believes the Central West's biggest festival is only getting stronger.
Al Gersbach has served as an in-character diplomat for the annual Parkes festival since 2006.
"We meet and greet ... it keeps us busy," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"There's a lot of taking photos with people if anyone wants a photos with Elvis."
The Wellington-born man is a lifelong fan of the King. He moved to Parkes in 1984 when he married a teacher in town.
"Elvis is special. He's one of a kind and always will be," Mr Gersbach said.
"I've always liked that old style of music. It's about my age and vintage. Things change but Elvis just lives on.
"People hold a lot of memories in the way he sang. What he went through from when he was young to his passing."
He believes the Parkes festival - expecting more than 25,000 visitors this year and already among the world's biggest Elvis events - is stronger than it's even been.
"More and more young ones are getting involved and doing the busking," he said.
"It's going to live on. I think there's a bit more life in it yet to come."
The 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival runs from January 10 to to January 14. More than 200 events are scheduled.
"I'm looking forward to catching up with mates and plus just listening to all the new tribute artists," Mr Gersbach said.
