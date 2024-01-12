Two-day trek 'through floods' to Parkes for Elvis-lovers Lee and Debbie

Flooded roads couldn't stop Lee and Debbie Brasher's pilgrimage to this year's Elvis Festival in the NSW Central West.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The couple from near Ballarat drove their recently restored 1950 Ford Mercury V8 over two days to attend the four-day event in Parkes.
"We had 'roos, cattle .... and drove through floods," Mr Brasher told the Central Western Daily.
"it should have taken about five hours ... It was great though. The car doesn't miss a beat."
The Bashers are lifelong lovers of "The King" and first visited Parkes' sprawling tribute event four years ago.
"This would probably be the biggest Elvis festival in the world ... we're massive fans," Mr Brasher said.
Bought seven years ago, the classic Ford coupe has been completely restored and repainted from crimson to blue. An "Elvis" number plate features in the rear window.
"We brought our two Thunderbirds, which we don't have anymore, up four years ago and won the top awards," Mr Brasher said.
Both have been writing poetry since a family tragedy five years ago. Not long after arriving in Parkes, Ms Brasher was told her latest piece on Elvis had been selected as a finalist in this year's competition. An extract is attached below:
A man, a voice, a legend
As I walked through Graceland's gates years ago, we missed the last night's vigil where the candles did glow
Tears slid down my cheek, I was honoured to take part in how a man had held the world in his heart
It was the 40th year after his sudden demise, when his death took the world by surprise
My love for Elvis grew as I walked around in awe, the people love for this man is all that I saw
Tributes from countries all around the world, flowers on stands and banners around poles they were curled
These countries did get the honour of a show, the man and his voice made their love for him grow
Australians missed out on an Elvis appearance, because of Colonel Parker's selfish interference
Since his departure from up the fans multiplied, dreams to keep his legend alive were not denied
In NSW a restaurant was opened, Graceland its name. It's diners from all around Australia they came
This is an event that would inspire a nation, if you love Elvis Parkes festival is the go-to location
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.