Mystery night-time flight circling Orange explained after residents woken

An explanation for the low-flying plane that woke residents while circling Orange overnight has emerged.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Flight radars show a Cessna 208b Grand Caravan flew at least five times around the Colour City for about one hour between 12.30am and 1.30am.
It immediately returned to Bankstown airport, however the journey wasn't logged on any public databases. No registration number is listed on flight tracking services.
Residents told Central Western Daily they were woken up by the noise.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed this morning the mystery aircraft is part of its PolAir fleet and was deployed for "proactive patrols."
No details were provided on what it was searching for or why it spent so long circling the town.
A major car chase with NSW Police occurred about the same time in Orange. The Central Western Daily has been told the air patrol was unrelated.
More information will be provided if it becomes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.