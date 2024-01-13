Central Western Daily
Obituary

'He was the entertainer': Country footy stalwart laid to rest

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
January 13 2024 - 7:30pm
The first to pull out a guitar on bus trips home and the first to help out with any jobs needed is how Dubbo CYMS and St Johns life member John Cook is being remembered by a mate.

