'He was the entertainer': Country footy stalwart laid to rest

The first to pull out a guitar on bus trips home and the first to help out with any jobs needed is how Dubbo CYMS and St Johns life member John Cook is being remembered by a mate.
Cook died peacefully aged 75 with his wife Jan and five kids at his side on December 29, 2023.
A stalwart of both the Dubbo CYMS and St John's Junior Rugby League clubs, Cook was someone who was happy to put his hand up around either club.
Holding several roles within those clubs, Cook is someone great mate John Walkom certainly has a lot of memories with.
"When he wasn't busy doing those things (helping the club), he was the entertainer," he said.
"He was famous for pulling his guitar out and getting the singing going on bus trips or functions.
"Any excuse to get his guitar or get singing going, he would be front and centre."
Starting his career with Dubbo CYMS as a player, Cook moved into the coaching ranks shortly after his time on the field had finished and helped the club's under 18s side get to a grand final under his watch.
"He was a top bloke and was very popular," Walkom said.
"He contributed quite a bit through junior and senior rugby league."
Serving a president of St John's JRL in the late 1980s until the mid-1990s, Cook oversaw countless talented juniors come through the grades, including his son Martin.
Walkom believes Cook's want to help clubs off the field in various roles is definitely something he passed on.
"It's in the family, you look at Martin and his sister Emily (Sutcliffe)," he said.
"She is very much involved in junior league especially over the last 10 years, it's in their blood."
Currently, Cook's son Martin is a Group 11 board member.
Towards his later years, Cook stepped back from taking on too many roles within the club but Walkom said he didn't stop helping out.
"He was around the club pretty much until he retired," he said.
"He was always there, if you needed someone to give you a hand to do something he would always throw his hand up."
Away from sport, Cook was a member of The Men's Choir also and spent his last 10 months in the care of Bracken House.
In 2012, Cook was diagnosed with dementia and will be remembered by his loved ones as a positive person who lived life to the fullest.
Cook will be laid to rest on January 12 at St Brigid's Catholic Church with the ceremony beginning at 2pm.
