'I just went with': How Smith's relaxed attitude at the crease earnt him first grade honours

Hamish Smith doesn't like to muck about at the crease.
Despite having not played a full season of cricket since 2017/18, the hard-hitting right hander provided an immediate impact for Orange CYMS' second grade side.
In his first game for the club on October 14, Smith strode to the crease with his side 1-0 after opener Ash Wickramanayaka was sent packing for a golden duck.
"I was out there pretty quick," Smith said with a chuckle.
"There wasn't a lot of time to think about it."
The newcomer then went on to blast 42 not out from just 23 balls to secure an eight-wicket win over Wanderers.
Scores of 37, 2 and 57 followed and despite him being admittedly "a little rusty", Smith's scores indicated he was seeing them like beach balls.
"Back when I was a kid, I used to put a heap of pressure on myself," he said.
"I always used to be better in the nets than I was out in the field. But coming back after a few years, I just went with it and started actually hitting a few."
Then came the call every cricketer wants; he'd been selected to make his first grade debut.
"I was pretty stoked about moving up to the next level," he added.
Smith's first Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket Association game came during CYMS' round five match against Bathurst City, although you wouldn't know it looking at the scorecard.
Chasing 165 for victory, the green and golds reached the target just one wicket down and Smith wasn't required to bowl or bat.
He's since featured in two more first grade matches and although he hasn't shone with the bat just yet, he's impressed enough to take over wicket-keeping duties ahead of Saturday's two-day clash against Orange City at Riawena Oval.
"I was very, very rusty on the weekend (against Rugby Union) when I picked up the keeping gloves, but it was good to bring them out again," Smith said.
"Coming into the season I thought it would be good to play first grade, but not knowing the quality, I didn't know how I'd go or how I'd see the ball after a few years off."
With CYMS sitting second on the ladder behind only defending premiers Cavaliers, Smith is hopeful the green and golds can continue their winning ways.
And if he scores a few runs in the process, that would be an added bonus.
