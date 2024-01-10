Central Western Daily
Court

Tossing a bag of cocaine spells trouble for teen on night out

By Court Reporter
January 10 2024 - 7:58pm
TOSSING a bag of cocaine in front of police has led to a court appearance for one teen, who has been told to steer clear from the "slippery slope" of drugs.

