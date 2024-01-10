Tossing a bag of cocaine spells trouble for teen on night out

TOSSING a bag of cocaine in front of police has led to a court appearance for one teen, who has been told to steer clear from the "slippery slope" of drugs.
Archie Dowling, 18, of Milo Road, Murringo fronted Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 to plead guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police attached to the Chifley Proactive Crime Team were doing a drug operation through Bathurst on November 4, 2023 when they went to the Kings Hotel around 11pm, court papers reveal.
Whilst there, a drug detection dog was led by its handler through to the beer garden.
Dowling took notice of the dog before he was seen by police to take a small bag of cocaine out of his pocket and throw it on the ground.
Police spoke with Dowling, who explained he had bought the drug earlier that night but would not give the name of the dealer.
He was removed from the premises and given a 'move on' direction.
The drug was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where it was weighed and found to be 0.31 grams.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client, who admitted to using cocaine on one prior occasion, had made an "extremely stupid decision".
"It was a matter of finishing school," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt said it was "risky behaviour" on Dowling's part, who the court heard wanted to play water polo in Europe.
"You might want to think about who your associates are," Mr Hyatt said.
"Drugs are a slippery slope, they are the scourge of our society.
"If you want to continue in that vein, you are only going to end up in one place."
Dowling was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
