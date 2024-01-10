Take a sneak peek at the Zoo's latest offerings these school holidays

Visitors are being offered a behind-the-scenes sneak-peek of Africa's most iconic species at Taronga Western Plains Zoo with the introduction of a new tour.
Led by one of the Zoo's knowledgeable guides, guests will journey past our large African antelope herd to the giraffe barn - where they will have the opportunity to feed a giraffe and see zebra up-close.
On the return trip guests stop by the White Rhino paddock to see the youngest member of the herd, cheeky calf Jabulani.
The Giants of Africa Walk runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Places are limited and bookings are essential.
For more information go to https://taronga.org.au/activities/giants-africa-walk.
Guests can once again come eye-to-eye with a Sumatran Tiger with the return of the Tiger Encounter!
Meet the expert keepers who work with these amazing animals, all whilst feeding and learning all about this critically endangered species and its plight in the wild.
The Tiger Encounter runs Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sunday. Places are limited and bookings are essential.
For more information go to https://taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/animal-encounters/tiger-encounter.
Running out of ideas for the kids these school holidays? Send them on a Zoo Adventure they won't forget at Taronga Western Plains Zoo!
Zoo Adventures is a unique school holiday program that provides kids with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights, smells and sounds of the Zoo and the animals that live here.
Each session features a range of activities based around a daily theme. Activities include arts and craft, games and going behind-the-scenes to meet some of the Zoo's animals and Keepers. Water play features heavily during the warmer months so don't forget to pack a towel and a change of clothes!
The Zoo Adventures school holiday program is for primary children aged 5 - 12 years and is run by Zoo staff - sorry adults, kids only on this Zoo Adventure! The program runs from 8:30am - 3:30pm on weekdays from Monday 8 to Friday 12 January, and Monday 15 to Friday 19 January 2024.
The Zoo Adventures program is $45 per child per day and includes entry to the Zoo and all activities throughout the day. Bookings are essential. For more information, including daily themes, go www.taronga.org.au/dubbozooadventures or contact the friendly team on 6881 1433 or twpzeducation@zoo.nsw.gov.au.
What about entertaining the older kids that want a Zoo Adventure too? Bring the family out to explore the Savannah Lake by pedal boat, or see the newest additions to the Zoo, including Lion cubs Bahati, Jabari and Zawadi!
A huge range of free keeper talks and feeds are scheduled daily.
Don't forget, local Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra residents can access discounted local annual passes and tickets.
So, who wants a Zoo Adventure you won't forget?
