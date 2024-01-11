Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Faces of Orange
Meet the Locals

Fewer people are reading books, here's how librarians are adapting

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
January 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sean Brady has become a well known face to the hundreds of members and visitors who attend the library each day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.