Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

See which Hound Dogs were having a little less conversation at the Elvis Festival

BS
By Belinda Soole
Updated January 10 2024 - 8:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You can't help falling in love with Parkes at this time of year as the town turns into Graceland for three days to celebrate all things Elvis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Belinda Soole

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.