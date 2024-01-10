See which Hound Dogs were having a little less conversation at the Elvis Festival

You can't help falling in love with Parkes at this time of year as the town turns into Graceland for three days to celebrate all things Elvis.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Parkes Elvis Festival has become a staple on the Central West social calendar diet.
Wednesday kicked off celebrations as the town got into the mood for the four-day festival.
Everything will go up a notch on Thursday when the Elvis XPT will pull into town.
Buskers, drag king competitions, look-a-like contests and more will keep festival goers busy over the weekend.
On Saturday everyone will come together for the parade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.