This business shunned food delivery apps and believes it's better off as a result

We've all been there; a cold Friday night after a long week of work and you just can't muster up the energy to cook.
You unlock your phone, open up a food delivery app and a couple clicks later you get a message saying your dinner will be with you shortly...except when it's not.
Take a quick scroll through social media and almost like clockwork, you'll see this exact situation pop up on your news feed.
"Part of my order was missing", "the food was cold when it arrived" or even on occasion, the meal won't turn up at all.
This was the exact situation running through Spilt Milk co-founder Andrew Hamilton's mind when, upon opening his store in Orange, he decided to shun the multi-national apps and keep delivery in-house.
"A lot of those apps are driven by where the busiest place is," he said.
"The drivers will go and service the places that are the busiest and guess what happens to the rest? They get left behind."
That isn't to say he hasn't been tempted to take up offers from third party services.
In fact, that's just what he did when Spilt Milk opened in Canberra.
"I wanted to crack the market as quickly as I could, but I discontinued it," Mr Hamilton added.
"Complaints, product not turning up on time, product not turning up at all. We moved away from it.
"We've been approached several times by third parties and I can tell you categorically I won't participate in it, simply because it's much more reliable using our own people."
In Orange alone, Spilt Milk has nearly 12,000 "active customers" which it services.
During the summer time, about 35 per cent of all orders made are through delivery and in winter that number can get as high as 60 per cent.
With the goal to ensure customers have their deserts within 30 minutes, Mr Hamilton feels confident staff employed by him can make it happen more often than those working for a third party.
"We can have up to nine or ten drivers working on a Friday or Saturday night," he said.
"We don't want someone else delivering our quality product and we don't want the service to suffer. It's working exceptionally well."
Mr Hamilton also pointed to data-sharing as a reason why people should air on the side of caution when using delivery apps.
According to one food delivery service's privacy policy section on its website, the company can "sell products that may reveal sensitive personal data, such as health-related information, information about your religion, your medical condition or about your sexual orientation" via its own third party partners.
While the customer needs to give permission prior to the service doing this, the information and consent is collected "as part of your order".
Meanwhile, Spilt Milk's own privacy policy states any information collected about its customers "is kept strictly secured" and they "do not pass on/sell/swap any of your personal details with anyone."
"We've protected that whole process," Mr Hamilton added.
At the end of the day, the businessman said it's about making sure they can keep prices competitive while maintaining customer loyalty.
"If I go and use those third parties, I've got to add 25 or 30 per cent to my price because I have to cover the cost of that person," he said.
"Whereas if I keep it in store, my raw costs are only about 15 per cent to deliver. I'm not penalising the customer for having it at home."
