Why Elvis' music has been 'life changing' for this first-time busker

When Harrison Rowbotham was born, Elvis Presley had been dead for more than 30 years but it hasn't stopped his music having a "life changing" effect.
12-year old Rowbotham chose the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival to make his busking debut, a grand stage indeed for someone taking their first steps in the world of live performance.
He said he had picked up singing as a hobby three years ago with all roads leading to the famous festival.
"This is my first time busking," he said.
"I've enjoyed singing for a long time and so I thought why not give it a try?
"It was around three years ago I got into it and started singing. It's changed my life.
"I've lived in Parkes for basically my whole life so very used to the Elvis festival."
The first day of the festival provided the opportunity for locals to enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the weekend traffic and Elvis Express rolling into town on Thursday.
Young musicians were making the most of the opportunity to take to the streets and entertain the crowds.
One youthful Elvis cover band had onlookers break into dance as they belted out the King's classics.
Elvis ambassador Al Gersbach said the youthful crowd was noticeable.
"There's a lot more young ones getting involved this year and busking and singing of all the songs," he said.
Rowbotham said he'd put plenty of hours in acquainting himself with Elvis' vast repertoire but it was all worth it to see people enjoying his performance.
"I'm definitely familiar now after practicing all his songs but I sing a bit of everything," he said.
"This has taken about four months of practicing. The crowd has been very supportive so far.
"Just being able to see people smile when they listen to me singing. It was been life changing."
