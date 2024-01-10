What's on: boredom busters for school holiday makers this week

Eight days of pool fun: Orange Youth Hub is hosting activities for young people at the Aquatic Centre during the school holidays. Free entry for first 100 young people through the gate. Registration is essential. Midday to 5pm. (The eight days are January 4,5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 24 and 25). At the Orange Aquatic Centre.
At the PCYC: Four hour gymnastics, bingo and music games. Bring morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, drink bottle, hat and enclosed shoes to be a part of the fun. Between 8am and 5.30pm. Get more details here.
KidFest at the Greenhouse: Make and play Playdoh. Get ready for a hands on experince that's not only creative, it's fun! Between 11.30am and 12pm. Cost is $10 and you can get more details here.
At the PCYC: Laser tag, ultimate frisbee, boot camp and limbo. Bring morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, drink bottle, hat and enclosed shoes to be a part of the fun. Between 8am and 5.30pm. Get more details here.
Basket Weaving: Head the Museum to for an all ages basket weaving workshop. You can learn the basics and make your own basket to take home. This is a free event and bookings are essential. Get more information here. at the Orange Museum.
Screen printing: Learn the art of screen printing in this hands on workshop. You can cut out elements and print on a library bag to take home. Prepare your design on the day or bring one you've been working on! Want more? BYO t-shirt to make another print. Cost is $5. Workshop is appropriate for 8 years and older. The same workshop will run Monday and Tuesday. Bookings are essential. At the Orange Library.
At the PCYC: Basketball, touch footy and relay games.. Bring morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, drink bottle, hat and enclosed shoes to be a part of the fun. Between 8am and 5.30pm. Get more details here.
Orange Youth Club NBA 2K 24 Basketball PlayStation Tournament: Young people between 12 and 24 are invited to join in this PlayStation tournament. Prizes and gift vouchers to be won. Registration is essential and transport is available. At the Orange Youth Club.
The Basics of Embroidery: Check out this free event between 2pm and 3pm on Monday. You can learn basic sewing techniques and design your own embroidery using hessian and wool. All resources will be provided. The workshop is suitable for children aged three and older. Bookings essential at the Orange Museum.
Minecraft: If you're between 10 and 15 and love Minecraft this is the workshop for you. Between 3pm and 4.30pm on Monday. Bookings are essential. At the Orange Library.
Magic Jake at the Greenhouse: See Magic Jake's 50 minute fun-filled action packed children's comedy magic and illusion show. Check out tickets here. BEtween 1030 and 11.30am.
Little Lego Club: Get immersed with LEGO and Duplo at little Lego Club. You don't have to be an experienced builder to enjoy this workshop. Designed for kids between four and eight. This event is perfect for creativity and fun. Bookings are essential. Between 10am and 11am. FREE at the library.
In Bloom: Botanical Drawing: Over six-year-olds are invited to learn how to draw what they see in this botanical drawing workshop. Cost is $20 and it takes place between 10am and midday at Orange Regional Gallery. Bookings essential.
At the PCYC: Ten pin bowling, obstacle course and drama games. Bring morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, drink bottle, hat and enclosed shoes to be a part of the fun. Between 8am and 5.30pm. Get more details here.
Capturing the Home Front: Join guides at the Orange Museum for a facilitated tour of Capturing the Home Front: Life at home in a world war. The tour takes place between 11am and 12.30pm at the Orange Museum. Following the tour children can engage in a workshop to construct their own pinhole camera to take home. All resources will be provided. This is a free event and bookings are essential.
Mini Golf: Hosted by Orange Youth Hub, young people between 12 and 24 are invited to Mini Golf. Entry is free but spots are limited. The event takes place between midday and 4pm. Registration is essential and transport is available.
LEGO Club: Join in LEGO Club at Orange Library between 3pm and 4pm. No experience is necessary and all Lego will be provided. This event is for eight-years-old an older. Bookings are essential and spaces are limited.
Bling your books: Get some personality on your books from the experts at the Library. Learn the secrets of the librarians like how to measure the prefect amount of clear contact, how to avoid those dreaded wrinkled and bubbled contact and how to create a crisp corner on the edge of your book. Learn how to personalise your books to stand out of from the crowd. You have to BYO two exercise books. Bookings are essential and spaces are limited. This workshop is for eight and older. This workshop takes place at the library between 10am and 11am., 11.30am and 12.30pm and 2pm to 3pm.
At the PCYC: Yoga, gymnastics and Minute to Win It. Bring morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, drink bottle, hat and enclosed shoes to be a part of the fun. Between 8am and 5.30pm. Get more details here.
Favourite things: Drawing, printmaking, collage: Young artists are invited to the Orange Regional Gallery between 10am and midday on Wednesday. Artists can enjoy a tour of the gallery and then get creative in the gallery workshop space to create their own composition. Children should bring three transportable treasures from home. Open to six-year-olds and older. Cost is $20. Between 10am and 12 at the Gallery. Bookings essential.
Orange Youth Hub at Odeon 5 Cinmas: Check out at movie at the cinemas for FREE. If you're between 12 and 24 book your spot with the Youth Club to take advantage of this great offer. Between midday and 4pm on Wednesday. Bookings are essential and transport is available.
