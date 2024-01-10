What's on: boredom busters for school holiday makers this week

Bling your books: Get some personality on your books from the experts at the Library. Learn the secrets of the librarians like how to measure the prefect amount of clear contact, how to avoid those dreaded wrinkled and bubbled contact and how to create a crisp corner on the edge of your book. Learn how to personalise your books to stand out of from the crowd. You have to BYO two exercise books. Bookings are essential and spaces are limited. This workshop is for eight and older. This workshop takes place at the library between 10am and 11am., 11.30am and 12.30pm and 2pm to 3pm.

