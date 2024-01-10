Hear sirens this morning? There was a police pursuit heading west

A man was arrested following several police pursuits between Orange and Wellington on Wednesday, January 10.
Several police vehicles departed Dubbo towards Wellington and police later released a statement which said they had commenced an investigation into the pursuits.
Just after 9am, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a service station on Lee Street, Wellington, and arrested a 33-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where police said he was assisting them with their inquiries.
