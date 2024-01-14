Mother pulls unwelcome guest off daughter during brutal assault

A man with connections to Orange and Bathurst has faced court for a string of domestic violence offences against his former partner.
The 21-year-old man was listed as living in Orange and is not identified to protect the victim.
According to information presented in Orange Local Court, the couple's relationship ended in March 2022.
However, the man committed further domestic violence offences against the woman in Bathurst in July 2023 when he was coming down from drugs.
The offending started on July 14, 2023, when he followed her home from the Kelso Hotel and said, "I feel like hurting you," and demanded to know who she had planned to meet at the pub and put her in a headlock.
Over the next 12 days he then stayed at her house while coming down from drugs.
In that period, he mostly slept but he also intimidated and assaulted her.
His visit ended on July 26, 2023, following a brutal assault where he laid into the victim punching her in the head and ribs until her mother stopped him.
Before that he had threatened her with a pair of scissors after waking up to find the victim packing a bag so she could stay somewhere else on July 18.
"Just try and leave, I'll throw these scissors. Just try, you're not leaving this room," he told her while wielding the scissors.
The victim attempted to open the door after 10 minutes, but the man tried to push her away from the door and onto the bed and said, "get over there. Go sit on your bed. Make me feel weak that you never sit down."
He then got angry that she lit her own cigarette and took it from her and started hitting the cigarette with the scissors.
Several days later on July 24 the man assaulted the woman again.
He was still withdrawing from drugs and told her, "I'll smash ya head with something," he then punched her in the left leg around the thigh area and grabbed the same leg above the knee which hurt her.
The man then assaulted her again two days later after they got into an argument about him overstaying his welcome.
He punched her in the same spot on her leg where he'd hit her days earlier, then he knocked over a cup of tea when he threw a shoe at her.
The man then got up and laid into her punching her in the ribs and head until her mum came into the room and pull him off her.
Magistrate David Day said the offender was "just so young" and said his offending was affected by the man's long-term use of drugs, including methamphetamine.
However, he said domestic violence is "a blight on the community" and found the man had crossed the custodial threshold.
"He does cross the custody threshold because of his persistent DV offending," Mr Day said.
He said the domestic violence offences were also aggravated by taking place in the victim's home.
Mr Day gave the man a two-year supervised intensive correction order.
The supervised order will require rehabilitation and treatment and that the man abstain from drugs.
The order was for three counts of domestic violence intimidation, two common assaults and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
