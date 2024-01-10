Litter of puppies dumped at Orange City Pound found to have parvo

The after-hours drop-off kennels at the Orange City Pound have been reopened following a particularly busy holiday period.
A council statement said there was an increase in the number of animals being dropped off at the pound over the holiday break, both during business hours and after hours.
This resulted in the pound being periodically closed over the past few weeks.
"The closure was necessary for staff to provide proper care for the animals already at the facility and contact owners for their return," the council statement added.
"Some animals were unclaimed and remain at the facility.
"The drop-off kennels must also be thoroughly cleaned between uses to avoid contamination with infectious diseases and provide a safe environment for incoming animals."
One recent example given was a litter of puppies being dropped off out of hours that were found to have parvovirus.
The drop-off kennels at the pound are meant to be used for stray dogs only.
"Litters of puppies or kittens, cats and other animals should not be left in the drop-off kennels as they are the responsibility of the owner to rehome," the council statement read.
"To ensure your dog is returned to you as soon as possible, make sure they are microchipped and registered, and wearing a collar with an identification tag and contact details."
Orange City Pound is open by appointment from 8.30am to 5pm weekdays.
This is a service for Orange residents and for animals from within the Orange Local Government Area.
