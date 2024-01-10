'This time will be a little easier': Best mates hopeful of finals footy in 2024

CSU Mungoes have named their new coaches for the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season, now the next step for the university club is to fill out their squad with a competitive roster.
Ray Sargent and Pat Duggan will take over coaching duties this season as the Mungoes get set for their third year in the competition.
The player-coach pairing come into the role on the back of excellent individual 2023 campaigns, where Sargent finished as the team's top try scorer and Duggan took out the coach's award.
The looming question for the two new coaches is how they get the Mungoes within reach of a top eight finish after a tough year for the students, where they won three of their 14 matches.
It's a task that becomes all the more harder with former Group 10 sides Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears joining the Woodbridge Cup competition in 2024.
Mungoes narrowly missed the top eight by just two points last season, but eighth-placed team Grenfell Goannas were 10 points behind the breakaway top seven sides.
The coaches are hopeful that a strong core of returning players can lead by example in the expanded competition.
"We had so many new players last year. Being a university side we're in a rebuild stage essentially every year, but that was especially the case last year," Sargent said.
"I think this time will be a little easier because we've had such good player retention. A few of those boys are coming off their first ever year of rugby league, so to be just one win off finals was a great effort.
"The thing with those top seven teams from last year is that they've played together for a long time and they've often got a key signing each year. We usually need to bring in a fresh six to eight players, but this year we've had some great retention."
Duggan enters his third year with the Mungoes in 2024.
He also wants to see the club maintain its current culture and looks forward to what the new season will bring.
"We rely a lot on the new guys that don't rock up until late Feb, which makes it tough. We've got a high turnover of players each year but there's still a good bunch who are returning," he said.
"Ray and I have been lucky enough to be around the club for a while now. We know what it's all about. You meet all the old boys and they'll tell you a lot about the culture and how important it is to keep that going.
"We've set ourselves a goal to be better this year but we want to have fun. We want to compete and improve but we're out there playing footy with our mates and that's what it's all about."
Sargent comes across to the coaching role after previously holding the club presidency in 2023.
"I'm really looking forward to the year ahead," he said.
"I stepped back from the presidency. I think taking on coaching and presidency in the one year is a bit much.
"My other half in the coaching role, Pat, is one of my best mates. Doing that together with him is something I'm really keen to do."
Mungoes are yet to name their women's coach.
