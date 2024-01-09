Wanted woman turns hostile when cops find her hiding in hotel room with drugs

A WOMAN who became "extremely hostile" with police when she was caught hiding in a hotel room with drugs has been fined hundreds of dollars.
Teresa Maria Mackay, 55, of Kabbera Boulevard, Kelso was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police went to the Gold Panner Motor Inn around 7am on November 4, 2023 to execute an outstanding arrest warrant for Mackay, who had avoided police for months, court documents reveal.
After Mackay refused to open her hotel door, police got the spare key from management and went inside the room to find her laying on the bed.
Mackay was then arrested for the outstanding warrant.
As police waited for a caged vehicle, officers searched an "extremely hostile" Mackay's belongings and found a small plastic bag of methamphetamine.
"Go (expletive) you're whole [sic], I don't know, you probably put it there, go (expletive) yourself," Mackay said to police.
The drugs were taken to Bathurst Police Station, where they were found to weigh 0.25 grams.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt read the charge against Mackay aloud in open court before he found the matter proved in her absence.
Mackay, who the court heard had similar matters on her record, was fined $700.
