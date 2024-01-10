Three investigated after Orange screw's sex conviction: Corrections

MISCONDUCT proceedings were initiated against three employees from Bathurst and Kirkconnell Correctional Centres following an independent investigation into the facility, Corrective Services NSW has confirmed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The investigation, launched in March 2022, came in the wake of shocking revelations that six female staff were subject to ongoing sexual acts from a senior staff member.
The investigation followed the 2022 conviction of Orange-based senior correctional officer Glenn Anthony Ash, then aged 51, in Bathurst Local Court on a string of crimes against his colleagues, including masturbating in front of one of them and forcing her to touch his erect penis.
At the time, Ash was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order on three common assault matters.
The remainder of the offences, which included carrying out a sexual act with another person without consent and sexually touching another person without consent, were dealt with by way of an aggregate sentence of a two-year intensive correction order to begin on February 15, 2022, and 200 hours of community service.
In the month after Ash's conviction, then-Corrections Minister Geoff Lee ordered an independent investigation into the incident, amid claims local management failed to adequately respond.
At the time, Mr Lee said "it was especially concerning" to hear that past allegations may not have been properly investigated.
"I will do everything I can to ensure that these matters are now fully investigated and that staff feel supported and safe from inappropriate behaviour at work," he said at the time.
This week, a Corrective Services NSW spokesperson confirmed three staff had misconduct proceedings initiated against them as a result of the investigation.
While Corrective Services NSW was unable to comment on the status of those proceedings, it is understood two of them have been finalised, while allegations involving the third person were dismissed.
"Corrective Services NSW is committed to fostering a safe and respectful work environment and we do not tolerate inappropriate workplace conduct of any sort," the spokesperson said.
"In early 2022, CSNSW commissioned an independent review into management at Bathurst and Kirkconnell correctional centres following allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct among staff.
"The review was led by lawyer Jane Seymour, who specialises in workplace relations and discrimination law. She was Senior Legal Advisor to the Sex Discrimination Commissioner's Inquiry into the Treatment of Women at the Australian Defence Force Academy and held appointments as a NSW Industrial Relations Commissioner.
"Following the review CSNSW commenced misconduct proceedings against three staff members."
CSNSW refrained from providing any further information, saying "the details of these matters are subject to legal professional privilege".
The spokesperson said they encourage any staff member who is aware of misconduct in the workplace, whether historical or current, to report it to Professional Standards and Investigations or NSW Police "so we can continue to identify and act upon instances of wrongdoing".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.