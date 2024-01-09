Flesh-eating bacteria left father-of-two fighting for his life during holiday nightmare

A father-of-two was left fighting for his life after a flesh-eating bacteria made its way into his lungs.
Just days before the end of 2023, Josh Earl-Johnson began to feel unwell. But with his five-year-old daughter suffering from a cough, he put it down to a run-of-the-mill illness.
He and his wife Courtney had invited family around to their house on December 25 to celebrate Christmas together.
But Mr Earl-Johnson found himself napping throughout the day, something highly uncommon according to his wife.
Come night-time, he found himself with a rising temperature and by 3.30am on Boxing Day, things had gotten much worse.
"He was vomiting blood, he couldn't breath properly and his temp was all over the place," Mrs Earl-Johnson said.
An ambulance was called which took him to the emergency department at Orange Hospital.
Tests were undertaken and three days later Mr Earl-Johnson was diagnosed with invasive group A streptococcal disease.
After being put into an induced coma to allow his body to heal, it was discovered he'd also developed pneumonia in both lungs as a result of the bacteria.
"He's essentially been on life support," his wife added.
Two weeks later and although things have improved for Mr Earl-Johnson, he remains in the ICU with a long road to recovery.
"Part of his lung is dead lung, the disease has eaten away at it. They're hoping it will scar up and over time it won't really affect his lung too bad, but it may turn into an abscess," his wife said.
"We're in limbo to see how he gets better. We're taking it day by day but he is improving."
His breathing tube was taken out on January 7 and a day later, he was able to walk for the first time since being hospitalised.
With their five-year-old daughter due to begin school in at the end of January, Mrs Earl-Johnson's mum has moved into their home to help take care of the kids.
The only good thing about this whole experience was the timing of it all.
Mrs Earl-Johnson - a nurse at Dudley Private Hospital - was on holiday for a month when the illness struck and as a result did not lose any income.
And although she knows her business will accommodate her in any way possible, the next few months will no doubt be tough financially.
That's why family friend Jimmy Anthony set up a GoFundMe page to help them through this difficult time.
In less than four days, more than $5000 was raised.
"We struggle with having to ask for help, so we're feeling overwhelmed in a good way," Mrs Earl-Johnson said.
"My church friends have also been making us food so we don't have to worry about dinner."
Once he is able to leave the ICU, Mr Earl-Johnson will be moved to a ward in the hospital where he will remain for an undetermined amount of time.
To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here, or search 'Josh's recovery and family fund'.
