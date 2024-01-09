Watch the dramatic moment a car smashes into a popular restaurant

CCTV cameras have captured the dramatic moment a car smashed through the front window of a popular restaurant.
Pratap Dey Sarkar and Pradip Rai, owners of the Royal India Restobar on Bultje Street in Dubbo, were at the hospital visiting Mr Rai's mother when they got the call that something had happened.
Arriving at the restaurant they were shocked by what they saw - a car lodged into the front of their beloved local business.
"One of our team members heard a big bang and a thud and he called us up - he came out here from the kitchen and he saw this incident," Mr Sarkar told ACM, gesturing to the damaged corner of the restaurant.
The decorative gold panel that covers the window was dislodged, the glass chandelier had shattered, booths were knocked out of place and the intricate wallpaper specially brought in from India had been torn open, revealing a large dent in the wall.
"We were in the hospital so we didn't answer the call so [the staff member] sent us some pictures ... that was when we realised that something had happened which is not so nice, so we rushed back to the premises," Mr Sarkar said.
"I called the police on the way and the police said that they are already aware of the situation."
NSW Police say around 10:30am on Tuesday they were called to the restaurant after reports a Toyota utility had crashed into a building.
CCTV camera footage obtained by the Daily Liberal shows a car moving into a parking space out the front of the restaurant and accelerating at the last moment.
The driver then attempted to reverse out of the window but was urged not to move by someone working in a neighbouring business who ran out into the street after hearing the crash.
The good samaritan can be seen in the footage helping remove debris from around the car and checking on the driver.
Police say the driver - a man in his 80s - was not injured and there were no other reports of injuries.
Mr Sarkar said, while the damage to the business is extensive, he is just glad no-one was hurt.
"The first thing I was inquiring about was whether the person driving was ok or not," he said.
"He was sitting next to the next property in a chair and he seemed a bit nervous but he was ok, he was unhurt. Then I asked if there was any casualty or anything? Everybody said no, so it's a big relief.
"Luckily the restaurant was closed ... That table is a favourite spot for our customers. People want to sit over there as there's a glimpse of the outside so they can see outside and enjoy their food.
"Everything can be replaced and rebuilt but someone's life can't."
Mr Sarkar and Mr Rai have already called a number of tradespeople to try and get the smashed-open window boarded up and repairs to the restaurant completed as soon as possible.
In the meantime, the restaurant will still be open for takeaway orders.
"The carpet is damaged and everything is damaged... there are some electric connections over there, which can be another hazard," Mr Sarkar said.
"This time of year especially it is very hard to get people... Almost everyone is just coming from holidays and they have lots of pending jobs waiting for them to be done."
A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.
