Location, views, and features galore

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday January 12: 'Glen View' 11a Sandalls Drive, Rydal:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 11a Sandalls Drive, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located at 11a Sandalls Drive, 'Glen View' is a sprawling 107.5 acre property boasting an architecturally designed five-bedroom homestead. The homestead features an open-plan living area with soaring ceilings, heightened windows, and striking grey ironbark flooring.
Listing agent Hugh Gooding said that the property took full advantage of picturesque easterly views encompassing Lake Lyell and the Blue Mountains. "The main bedroom offers a walk-in robe, ensuite, and a stunning view of Lake Lyell.
"Primarily, the property offers a serene lifestyle with its breathtaking views and sophisticated living spaces," he said. "It presents potential income opportunities with its proximity to wedding venues and short-stay options."
With a touch of luxury, the two bathrooms are adorned with cast stone baths, large showers, reclaimed hardwood vanities, and heated towel rails. The kitchen boasts Caesarstone benches, double ovens, an island bench, and a large walk-in pantry.
Hugh said the homestead was an ideal blend of modern comforts and rural charm. "The property suits both property investors and families seeking a countryside haven and its generous land size allows for diverse uses, from a small herd of cows to a pony or two.
"The ample space and well-maintained yard provide room for outdoor activities like gardening, while the surrounding area offers opportunities for water skiing, fishing, bushwalking and exploration," he said. "The property also includes a double bay carport, steel frame shed, and steel cattle yards with loading ramp."
There are an almost endless list of noteworthy features for the property including a gorgeous timber deck that is perfect for entertaining while enjoying views of Lake Lyell, energy-efficient systems, high-quality insulation, automated blinds, double-glazed windows, a wood fireplace, and ducted heating and cooling to keep you comfortable all year round.
11a Sandalls Drive also boasts rainwater storage, an irrigation system for the yard and garden, near new boundary and internal fences, stock water dams, steel cattle yards, and a large shed with multiple roller doors.
