BOIDC team of the week: Is this the toughest bowler to face in the competition?

After three weeks off the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season resumed on Saturday (January 6) with the final one-day fixtures played.
All three games took place in Bathurst as Rugby Union faced Orange CYMS, St Pat's Old Boys clashed with Orange City and City Colts met Bathurst City.
Let's take a look at who stood out in our first team of the week for 2024, including some impressive all-rounders and a CYMS player who may just be the toughest bowler going at the moment.
The Warriors vice-captain did his job as an opener, putting on 55 and combining well with batting partner Tom Markey to put on 42 before the first wicket fell.
He remained at the crease despite batters falling around him, finally departing with City at 5-115.
The next two players could easily fill the all-rounder category in this team of the week.
Brien contributed solidly with the ball, taking 2-19 off a full eight overs in a very economical display.
But it was with bat in hand he had the biggest effect, scoring 58 not out as Saints easily reached their goal of 151.
At Brien's side for most of the aforementioned run chase was this man who took a different approach.
Whereas Brien faced 86 balls, Ryan needed just 57 to reach 70 not out, whacking 14 fours along the way.
He also took 1-2 off just three deliveries as he dismissed the final Warriors batter, Sam Wasil.
If we had a dollar for each time Day appeared in our team of the week, well we probably wouldn't be writing it.
The Redbacks skipper stepped up again, opening the batting with a fine 58 off 78.
His absence was felt immediately with City managing just 33 for the loss of seven wickets after his dismissal.
Hunter was the focus of our player profile from the weekend's action after his handy 40 not out got CYMS home.
The youngster dug in against Rugby's bowling attack and combined with Dave Neil to reach their target of 135.
Sticking with the same game and Fitzpatrick was crucial in giving Rugby a shot at winning the game at the Showground.
Rugby's top order had gone cheaply before his 45 off 62 balls helped make the score respectable.
As mentioned previously there were a couple of contenders for the all-rounder in this week's team but Gardner wins out in our opinion.
He scored 59 not out in Colts' successful run chase after taking a neat 3-3 off three overs.
Not a bad day out!
Burgess did his job and did it well for the green and gold, taking 4-20 as Rugby was restricted to 134.
His wickets came at a crucial time as well, knocking off the middle order of Ryan Peacock (29), Joel Gurney (9) and Fitzpatrick (45) after they showed signs of resistance.
Orme is a ferociously fast bowler and he wasn't giving an inch on Saturday.
He bowled the full eight overs and only conceded nine runs while also picking up two wickets.
More spells like this one and CYMS will be a team no one wants to face come finals.
The Warriors had a tough day out as their score of 150 was easily chased down.
Slattery played a big part in restricting them, taking 4-22 in eight overs
Last but by no means least is Colts bowler Casey.
The vice-captain kept it tight, allowing just 10 runs off five overs and ending the innings with two wickets.
