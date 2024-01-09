Former Orange CYMS junior inks deal with NRL club

Caleb Navale could become the latest product from the Colour City to play in the NRL after inking a three-year deal with Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.
The former Orange CYMS junior has spent the past few seasons as part of the Sea Eagles' pathways program and was named best and fairest of the Jersey Flegg side in 2023.
The same year he made his international debut for Fiji in the Pacific Championships, earning three caps and scoring a try as the Bati finished runners-up to Papua New Guinea.
In doing so he joined his father Eparama Navale who played for Fiji against Russia, Australia and England at the 2000 Rugby League World Cup.
Navale senior played for Parramatta Eels and Northern Eagles before enjoying a successful stint in Group 11 with Dubbo CYMS.
Those strong performances have been rewarded with a contract until 2026, meaning Navale could make his NRL debut in the opening round clash against South Sydney in Las Vegas.
Manly coach Anthony Seibold said he had been impressed with Navale's efforts in 2023 and said he wanted to see him lock down a spot in the reserve grade in the next 12 months.
"Caleb showed his real potential at the Pacific Championships," he told Sea Eagles media.
"He has been spending time training with the NRL squad this pre-season and will spend more during the season.
"We want to help Caleb achieve his potential. We want to see him compete for a spot in our NSW Cup team this season."
Manly's NSW Cup side, the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, begin their campaign on March 9 against Souths.
