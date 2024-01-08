First big rain of 2024 hits hard around the region

It didn't take long for the first double-digit rain event of 2024 to rear its head.
Although Orange Airport recorded 14.8mm between 12.01am and 4pm on Monday, January 8 and streets looked flooded at points, the Colour City wasn't anywhere near the hardest hit around the region.
Forbes (45mm) and Cowra (34mm) more than doubled Orange's total while Parkes (26.6mm) also came very close.
But how accurate were these figures for Orange's CBD?
Commenters on Facebook noted by 2pm, more than 20mm had been recorded around areas of North and West Orange, while one person even said they had received more than 50mm in the Bowen area.
Earlier in the day, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Parkes, Forbes, Cowra and Peak Hill with the potential flash flooding predicted.
So was this the wettest start to a new year in recent history? Well, not exactly.
For Orange alone, just two years ago the city recorded back-to-back downpours on January 7 and 8, where the combined total shot past the 100mm mark. On that occasion, the entire month of January saw
And while the Bureao of Meteorology says there's a 70 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, with only 2mm predicted, rain lovers around town may be out of luck for the next week.
A Victorian SES spokesperson said the response teams had received more than 920 requests for assistance in the last 24 hours to Monday at 10am, including 503 for flood help, 210 trees down and 118 damaged buildings.
"If you're on our roads this morning, take care and look out for debris such as fallen trees and branches," she said.
"And remember - never drive through floodwater."
