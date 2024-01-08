MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Popular coffee shop reopens with new ownership

A former Orange tattooist has opened a new cafe in the former Ever Coffee Roasters location in Endsleigh Avenue.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
New owner Alex Morand opened Bread and Honey on Monday, January 8, 2024, with the help of partner Liam McCormick and staff Kate Turner and Sharon Ewins.
"We opened today," Miss Morand said.
"Michael Everett used to own Ever, we are still using his coffee beans and everything like that so the only thing that's really changed is ownership.
"Everything is pretty much exactly the same but we will be introducing new things as the months go on, we are just seeing how things run now for the first couple of months then seeing what we can add, what we can change and make it a bit more of our own."
The only noticeable change so far was painting a pink strip green.
Taking on the cafe has bee a major career change for Miss Morand.
"I used to be a tattooist and I used to work here at Wicked Inked and I got pregnant at the beginning of 2022 so I had to stop tattooing and by the time I could go back to work I didn't have a job to go back to because they had closed the business," she said.
"For the last year I've just been helping with his business because he has a glazing business in Bathurst [Panorama Glass and Glazing] as well.
"Michael and Liam are quite close and he just offered him the opportunity to buy Ever so he took it.
"Basically it was Liam's idea and I just came along for the ride but I just needed something to do, something that wasn't being a mum."
She said the first day has been busy with plenty of former regulars coming in to check it out as well as some of her friends.
"I've had a fair few friends come in this morning so that's been really nice," she said.
"It's been going really well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.