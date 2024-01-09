Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Central West trainer's pups to charm TV audience in new season of popular series

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
January 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The central west is in for a treat as local dog educator Mick Hudson is soon to feature in the new season of the popular ABC TV series, Muster Dogs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.