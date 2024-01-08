Tuckwell eyes professional contract ahead of European adventure

Orange cyclist Luke Tuckwell is eyeing off a professional contract following a strong start to his 2024 season.
Tuckwell recorded a top 10 finish in the criterium at the AusCycling Road Nationals in Ballarat alongside fellow Bathurst Cycling Club rider Charlotte Lovett.
The pair were right in the mix for the national title on Friday, with Tuckwell (under 23s men) the first rider to cross the line behind the winning bunch in eighth and Lovett (junior girls) coming ninth in her race.
Robert Jeffries added to the city's representation at nationals, with the Bathurst under 23s rider enjoying his first taste of competition at Australia's premier road event.
Despite his performance, it was an unfortunate finish to the criterium for Tuckwell, as his unsuccessful attack was quickly followed by the winning move.
Tuckwell, who is set for another season in Europe with Trinity Racing, said those moments are just a part of the sport.
"To a degree I'm happy with the result," he said.
"When a move like that goes up the road you want to be in it, but that's sometimes that's how it goes. It always seems to be the attack after the one that you do that seems to stick.
"I just missed the split and got caught out. I'm sure if I was up the road I could have tried something, but if it came down to a full gas sprint with that group I wasn't going to be able to get the win.
"Eighth is the best result I could have got from the situation I was in, so I'm content with that."
It was a tough time for the Bathurst trio in their road races.
Lovett got caught up in a crash and finished down a lap on the winning bunch, crossing the line in 15th.
Both men failed to finish their races, with Jeffries pulling out of the event with a mechanical issue and Tuckwell unable to keep pace with the leaders.
However, Tuckwell still feels his criterium result sets him up for a strong year of racing.
"I've got Melbourne to Warnambool at the start of February and then I leave for Europe on the 18th, where I'll go into a camp in southern Spain," he said.
"Then the season begins on the 24th of March. I'm really looking forward to it. It should be a good year.
"It was such a great experience with them last season and it was such an eye opener, to see how much of a step up it is from Australia to Europe.
"I really feel that I'm just one step off now. I just need a result. Hopefully I can a race victory, and if I can do that then I can put myself in a position to make that move into the professional ranks."
