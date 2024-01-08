The staff celebrate the festive season and all the fun at the Oriana over the weekend

The Oriana was busy over the weekend. On Saturday people enjoyed the sun around the pool in the Oriana Gardens. Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the smiling, relaxed faces.
On Sunday the staff took a well earned break to celebrate a successful festive season. Photographer Carla Freedman photographed the cheeky outfits and fun faces.
Would you like to see a photographer at your event around Orange? Email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call the office on 02 6391 2900 to be included.
