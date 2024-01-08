Central Western Daily
The staff celebrate the festive season and all the fun at the Oriana over the weekend

CF
Jude Keogh
By Carla Freedman, and Jude Keogh
January 8 2024
The Oriana was busy over the weekend. On Saturday people enjoyed the sun around the pool in the Oriana Gardens. Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the smiling, relaxed faces.

