'We need to get very serious about trees': Five questions with Neil Jones

Environmental activist Neil Jones says steps need to be taken to prevent further damage at the Orange Wetlands.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The chairman of the Orange Wetlands Care Group and president of ECCO, moved to Orange in 2000 and served as a council from 2008 to 2017.
Discussing ongoing damage to the wetlands and environmental challenges facing out town, Jones in the subject of this week's "Five questions with ... "
What are the main concerns facing the Ploughmans Wetlands at the moment?
The increased popularity of the wetlands is to be applauded. It's being used by the community for just walking and enjoying the natural attributes of the birds and the trees and the shrubs.
And, you know, families walking dogs with their children and seeking peace and quiet. That's been great, but we have the ongoing issue of a small group of irresponsible fishermen ... who are not treating the wetlands with the respect they deserve.
They are fishing in places that were not designated as fishing.
There are three designated fishing spots in the wetland and and they are trampling through the reeds to access other places to fish for whatever reason. I don't understand, but it would appear they're just not happy with the places that were identified.
And so they are destroying some of the vegetation, which is part of the important habitat of the the whole wetland.
What makes the Ploughmans Wetlands such a special place worth protecting?
The reason that it is a special place is that it is a very important part of the Orange stormwater harvesting scheme.
It's a constructed wetland principally designed to hold water from the stormwater runoff.
So in that sense, that's its primary purpose ... but the other reason is it's created a habitat for a whole lot of native birds in particular, but aquatic life as well like frogs and the Australian native water rat.
That makes it a very important thing in an urban environment when you've got an area surrounded by housing.
Recreational fishing is fine and if it wasn't damaging the vegetation then we wouldn't be talking about this problem.
Unfortunately, that's happening.
More broadly, what are the environmental challenges in Orange that need to be confronted?
I think the the loss of vegetation through urbanisation as the city expands and the tree loss that occurs.
We're seeing the fringes of Orange reach out into our rural areas and that's having an impact on wildlife generally, you know, kangaroos are being squeezed out of areas like the Bloomfield Bloomfield area and the habitat of a lot of our native birds that rely on the the older trees for their nesting sites is being lost.
I think we need to get very serious about trees and our urban tree canopy.
And all the evidence shows how increasing urban tree canopy has this cooling effect in our summertime during high summer temperatures. And it enhances carbon sequestration as part of addressing climate change.
The town has to grow, but we believe this is occurring at the expense of of important vegetation.
So the challenge for this coming year is to protect our existing vegetation and to make sure that we encourage development that allows the replanting of trees in urban areas to perhaps avoid some of the high density housing that does not allow a areas for tree planting, and that we use our open space.
And I know council is sitting with a draft of an urban tree policy and I think that needs to be finalised, but it's going to be a challenge.
There are some big residential developments being proposed around the city ... the opportunity to plant more trees is important.
How has the culture around sustainability changed during your time in Orange - are people doing more?
I think we're seeing more concern generally by people as they accept that climate change is a reality and that there are things that we can do in our own backyard.
And I think that's very good, but, you know, we're constantly being challenged by developers who, I think, are pursuing their economic goals rather than sustainability outcomes with.
Council has a big responsibility. to try and ensure that sustainability in development is foremost in planning planning goals with the city.
What are the best ways residents can contribute?
I think they can look after their own backyard for a start.
You know, if there are opportunities to plant appropriate vegetation in their own piece of land, that's perhaps the first thing they can do. You can look after streets and take some shared responsibility of how we value our street trees where they live.
You can also become part of organisations like ECCO ... or physically get involved in planting more trees.
The big challenge is to plant more trees and to protect what we've got.
Orange has got such a reputation as being a beautiful city and we only have to look at some of the North Orange developments to see them becoming grey roofs on colourbond fencing. It's long gone since the day of the garden suburb like Wesley.
It's about getting that balance now where we need high high density housing, but it should not be leaving a legacy of of not having room for vegetation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.