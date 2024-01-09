Tributes paid to iconic dance teacher and beloved CWA member

Shirley Mayfield-Moore travelled the world thanks to her prowess on the dancefloor.
But it was back home in Orange where her impact can still be remembered to this day.
Born on April 24, 1944, Mrs Mayfield-Moore was 17 years old when she first began learning to dance, specifically the lost art of ballroom.
"Shirley had the most beautiful stance you've ever seen," her sister, Maxine Munday recalled.
She took classes at Harry Brewer's dancing studio in the Allcorns Star Ballroom.
The pair would eventually marry and Mrs Mayfield-Moore would explore the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and the Caribbean as part of her dancing career.
In an interview with the Central Western Daily in 2011, she spoke of how ballroom dancing "opened so many doors" for her.
"I travelled to some fantastic places and met so many people, particularly when I was working for P&O Cruises ... which was very exciting for a girl from Orange in the 1960's," she said at the time.
"The dresses were just so 'big' in those days and I would have to take about ten on board with me when we danced on the cruise ships.
"I had all my dresses made in Sydney and they used about 40 metres of tulle and fabric."
Mrs Mayfield-Moore died on January 3, 2024 at the age of 79.
Mrs Munday said her sister's work at Harry Brewer's dance studio was legendary.
"She was a nurturing person and loved teaching the kids to dance. She was very proud and had a lot of students here in town," she added.
"I doubt if there was a family who didn't know Shirley or Harry. They would have known everyone."
From weekend competitions around the state, to helping with countless debutant balls in Orange, the late teacher's presence could always be felt.
"People in Orange probably don't know what ballroom dancing is now, but it's amazing," Mrs Munday said.
"We'd have 30 or 40 students on a Friday night do social dancing, just as something to do. It put a smile on her face to see young people take an enjoyment in it."
A chance meeting at Orange Base Hospital a couple of years after the end of her first marriage led to the beginning of the next phase of her life.
While working at the hospital she ran into the family of a former boyfriend, Lance Moore.
"One thing just led to another and before I knew it I was on the phone talking to him," Mrs Mayfield-Moore said in the 2011 CWD story.
"It was so many years since we had talked but it just seemed like yesterday. We were childhood sweethearts when we were about 12."
After the pair married, they moved to Queensland for a few years before they returned home to Orange.
It was in the mid-2000s that Mrs Mayfield-Moore took on a role with the Country Women's Association (CWA), one that included a stint as Nashdale branch president first undertaken in 2010.
In that 2011 CWD article, she spoke about the passion felt for the organisation.
"I would often think I'd like to go inside (the CWA rooms in Robertson Park) because the ladies had such a great reputation and I thought I would like to learn to cook and do craft," she said.
"(But) the CWA does a lot of good in the community, it isn't just about cooking and handicraft."
She was survived by her two children, Kellyann Marks and Mark Mayfield.
A requiem mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church in Park Street on Wednesday, January 10 commencing at 2pm.
"I felt honoured and I feel so proud for everything she has achieved," Mrs Munday said.
"My sister was everything to me."
