'Incredible' Litchfield named as finalist for prestigious award after meteoric rise

Phoebe Litchfield has capped a breakthrough year by being nominated as a finalist in the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) awards.
The Orange cricketer has made the shortlist for the ICC emerging women's cricketer of the year category, alongside Marufa Akter, Lauren Bell and Darcey Carter.
She began 2023 by making her Australian ODI debut against Pakistan in January, scoring 78 not out.
By June she had a baggy green in her possession, making her test debut in the Ashes test played at Trent Bridge.
She finished the above tour with her first ODI century against Ireland thanks to a knock of 106 not out.
In October she hit a record-equalling half century in a T20 against West Indies, smacking 52 off just 19 balls at North Sydney Oval.
The former Kinross Wolaroi Student didn't skip a beat as the new year ticked over, scoring 119 off 125 balls in Australia's ODI win against India at Wankhede Stadium on January 2.
She also took a screamer of a catch, diving to dismiss Amanjot Kaur.
"It took me a long time to get to the hundred," she told media post-match.
"It was nerve-wracking to say the least and with the wickets falling around me it was a bit stressful but I stayed really calm.
"I probably scored each run in singles so I just wanted to get there and make the most of that big partnership.
"In terms of training it's hard to train [for] that because people just hit catches to you. At the end of the day it's just watching the ball."
She was unsurprisingly named player of the match and series after finishing with 260 runs at 86.67,
New Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has full of praise for Litchfield following the third and final ODI game against India.
"At 20 years of age, what an incredible talent we've unearthed," Healy said in her post-match interview.
"To have two hundreds under her belt already is some scary statistics for the future, no doubt.
"For me, it was an amazing experience to stand at the other end and see the next generation do their thing."
Litchfield also scored 49 in the first T20I against India on January 6 and 18 not out in the second on January 8.
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year; Pat Cummins (Australia), Travis Head (Australia), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Virat Kohli (India)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year; R Ashwin (India), Travis Head (Australia), Usman Khawaja (Australia), Joe Root (England)
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year; Shubman Gill (India), Virat Kohli (India), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Mohammed Shami (India)
ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)
ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year; Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Suryakumar Yadav (India)
ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia)
ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year; Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)
ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year; Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)
