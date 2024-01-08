Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Churchland leads the way for NSW at women's Australian country titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 8 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kira Churchland top scored while Newcastle's Ally McGrath and Emma-Jayne Howe shone with the ball to help NSW win twice on Sunday at Learmonth Park in the women's Australian Country Cricket Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.