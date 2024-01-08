New snow cone business could be the Golden Ticket to battling those hot summer days

Peter Simcock is hoping to become the Willy Wonka of the snow cone industry.
The Orange father was recently inspired to start up his own business after tragedy struck his family.
"My dad passed away so we made a trip over to Western Australia where my brother Jason lives and we stayed there for three months," he said.
"Jason actually runs an ice-cream truck, so on the weekends during summer, I'd go and help him out."
Mr Simcock left WA feeling inspired.
He was keen to get some money in the bank and start up his own ice-cream business here in Orange.
But as so often happens, life gets in the way.
Mr Simcock found work with the mines and all of a sudden, a couple of years had passed.
But once again, it was his brother who pointed him in a new direction.
"Jason had been looking at these snow cone machines and he asked me to go to a distributor in Sydney for him," Mr Simcock said.
"When I was there, I asked if they had any second hand machines and I decided I was going to start one of my own."
And so, the budding businessman bought a machine right there on the spot.
That was in mid-November and it's been all systems go in the two months since then.
Events which featured Mr Simcock and his Golden Ticket snow cones included community carols, a Christmas party for Cargo and he even helped ring in 2024 during Orange City Council's New Year's Eve concert.
So what does he credit with the early success?
For starters, he's sourced 29 different all natural flavours with no artificial colours from America.
"People see all natural and they think we're going to jump the price up, but that's not us. We just want a good product to be out there," Mr Simcock added.
"I believe that if you've got a good product and you're selling it at a good price, you don't need to charge more, you just sell more."
Of those 29, the pina colada and black cherry have proved to be some of the most well received.
Still in its infancy, Mr Simcock is keen to roll out as many flavours as he can to see what appeals to the public and go from there.
"We're just waiting to see how fast they run out and that will determine what I re-order," he added.
While the start of January is slow-going, Australia Day revellers can expect to see him out and about at Cook Park for the city's annual awards presentation.
