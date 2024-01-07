Sorry won't cut it: Tradie helps himself to rods, jerry can while on the job

A MAN who helped himself to someone's fishing rods and a jerry can while at a work site has told a court he was a heavy 'ice' user at the time.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Luke John Booth, 39, of Shooters Hill Road, Oberon was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to larceny.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Booth was at a property in Isabella on January 27, 2023 doing gyprocking as part of construction works when he stole a jerry can and two fishing rods.
The following day, the victim went to mow the lawn when she noticed the jerry can was missing.
The victim reviewed her surveillance cameras and saw Booth rifling through the property and stealing her belongings.
The company who Booth was contracted to was contacted by the victim.
Then, on January 28, Booth went back to the home and returned the items, before he sent a text message apologising for the theft.
The matter was reported to police, who spoke with Booth over the phone in relation to the incident.
Booth admitted to taking the items but said he had returned them and had apologised.
Solicitor Kayana Theobald represented Booth in court on the day of his sentence, and explained her client was "heavily using 'ice' at the time" of the offence.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt warned Booth that should he return to court, "there might be a custodial sentence".
Booth was placed on a 12-month community correction order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.