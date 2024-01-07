Litchfield 'inspiring' youngsters as boys prepare for 'next level' challenge

The Orange under 13 boys will have a very special role model when they take to the field for the Western NSW junior carnival.
Orange plays host to the tournament featuring 15 other sides from Sydney and regional NSW with matches taking place from January 8 to 11.
They don't need to look far for inspiration either with hometown hero Phoebe Litchfield generating plenty of buzz with her recent performances, both internationally and across cricket nets in Orange.
All-rounder Nicholas Wood said Litchfield was someone the entire team looked up to and who proved kids from Orange could earn a baggy green.
"It's pretty inspiring watching her play," he said.
Teammates Thomas Whytes and Rupert Hough agreed enthusiastically with Litchfield held in the same high regard as Mitchell Starc and Usman Khwaja among the boys.
Orange gets its campaign underway against the Canberra Cricket Academy at Max Stewart Park on Monday.
The carnival is a chance for the side to test themselves against the best emerging talent from across the state.
Wood said the level of opposition, especially from Sydney associations such as Penrith, Blacktown and Northern District, would prove a tough challenge but his goal was to do some damage with the bat.
"I'm looking forward to playing some really good teams from all over the state," he said.
"They are going to be very good. It's next level cricket. For us I think Tom (Wythes) is probably our best bowler and Angus O'Brien is our best batter."
"I'd like to score some runs. I can bowl as well but I'd mainly like to get some runs."
Whytes, a left arm pace bowler, is unsurprisingly a big Starc fan and said he was thrilled at the prospect of spending the week with his friends and causing havoc with the ball.
"It will be good to hang out with mates for the whole week," he said.
"I really just want to get as many wickets as I can."
Hough meanwhile had a clear personal goal in mind - staying out in the middle for as long as possible and chipping away at the opposition bowlers with patience.
"I'd like to be able to bat 10 overs and stay out there," he said.
The draw is only available for the first day's play. Remaining fixtures will be released based on weather with rain forecast throughout the week.
