Orange Australia Day ambassador 'excited' to share sustainability message

Orange's Australia Day ambassador says she's "excited to meet the community" and discuss the impact of climate change policy on our town.
Jo Taranto is an environmental sustainability speaker. She was raised in Tenterfield, in the Northern Tablelands on NSW.
"I'm excited to meet the orange community and looking forward to seeing how they celebrate," she told the Central Western Daily this week.
"I work very much at the grassroots level, looking at the transition that's going to be happening for energy and other emission reductions that need to happen for us to meet our net zero emissions goals.
"I'm keen to talk to Orange about what it might mean for them.
"As a country kid, I've got a vested interest in making sure there's a just transition for regional communities and I'm quite excited about what climate action can mean for regional communities."
Australia Day will be celebrated in Orange on January 26 at Cook Park.
NSW Young Australian of the Year Lottie Dalziel will speak in Bathurst. Father of burns survivor Sophie Delezio, Ron Delezio, will speak in Blayney. Cabonne has locked in founding Seekers singer-songwriter Keith Potger AO.
ABC reporter Norman Swan was Orange's ambassador in 2023.
