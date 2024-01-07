Everything you need to know for bulky waste pick-up this year in Orange

The annual bulky waste pick up will begin this month in Orange.
Collections will take place across the local government area between 29 January to 23 February 2024.
Orange City Council is requesting waste be "placed neatly" against the curb in three piles - whitegoods, scrap metal and everything else - to maximise recycling.
Orange, Spring Hill, Clifton Grove and Lucknow are all within the collection area.
A brochure with further information will be sent to all homes in mid January.
Residents who live WEST of Anson Street are part of Week A and should place their bulky waste out on Sunday 28 January 2024.
Residents who live EAST of Anson Street are in Week B and should place their bulky waste out on Sunday 11 February 2024.
Residents who live ON Anson Street are part of Week B and should put their bulky waste out on Sunday 11 February 2024, as should those living in Spring Hill, Lucknow and Clifton Grove.
