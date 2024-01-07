Hunter makes the most of study break to hit match-winning innings

Luke Hunter already has a lot on his plate so when he arrived at the crease with CYMS four wickets down he just tried to keep calm.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The first year economics student hadn't played much cricket of late, only donning the green and gold while home from his studies at UNSW in Sydney.
But he stepped up when it mattered, scoring an unbeaten 40 and the winning four, as CYMS overcame Rugby Union with a four-wicket win at Bathurst Sportsground on Saturday, January 6.
He teamed up with veteran Dave Neil (28 not out) to chase down Rugby's score of 134, a partnership he said helped him stay calm despite the pressure after CYMS' top four had gone for a combined 55 runs.
"It was pretty good to get that win," he said.
"I felt the bowlers did really well early on to restrict them the way we did, keeping those tight lines going, getting plenty of dot balls and building pressure which allowed the wickets to come.
"I felt pretty calm. It wasn't a huge total so just taking my batting time deep was always the plan. Getting those ones and two and running well.
"It was very nice to spend some time out there with Neily. He's experienced and helped me stay a bit calmer out there.
"We hit the gaps and ran hard."
Saturday's innings was Hunter's first of the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season, having played only a handful of first and second grade games.
"It was actually my first bat in first grade this season," he said.
"With the rain and a nine-wicket win I haven't been needed.
"I'm away at uni for most of the year so I'm just playing while I'm back on holidays and happy to be playing in whatever team they want me in.
"I've just finished my first year at uni. I'm not sure what I want to do yet, I'm trying to keep it broad and not specialise too early."
With just a couple of two-day games remaining before he heads back down the Great Western Highway, Hunter is just enjoying the ride and giving second-placed CYMS a hand as they look to leapfrog Cavaliers.
"I do enjoy playing competitively and playing to win. It's a good bunch of guys at CYMS," he said.
"I want to contribute and get some wins on the board but it's mostly about having fun. They go hand in hand, I have the most fun when I'm winning which isn't really a hot take.
"Round one was a bad loss so I think it lit a fire and reminded the boys it wasn't going to be easy. We have to work hard if we want to have another good season like last year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.