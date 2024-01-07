Ryan and Brien wreak havoc as super stand gets Saints home against Warriors

It was a mixed day for the two Orange clubs as they travelled east for the resumption of the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season.
Saturday, January 6, marked the final one day game in the fixture with just four two-day matches remaining before finals.
Orange City took on St Pat's Old Boys at Morse Park while Orange CYMS faced Rugby Union at the Sportsground.
Ladder leaders Cavaliers enjoyed the bye, meaning there were no games played in the Colour City on Saturday.
CYMS continued their fine form, closing the gap on Cavs with a four wicket victory.
Luke Hunter's unbeaten 40 got CYMS home while earlier Matt Burgess had caused havoc with ball in hand, taking 4-20.
In the other match it took an impressive partnership to overcome the Warriors.
Adam Ryan and Bailey Brien showed why they're pillars of Bathurst's representative cricket scene with their match-winning century stand for St Pat's Old Boys on Saturday.
The unbeaten 122 run second wicket stand from Ryan (70 not out) and Brien (56 not out) in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket clash at Morse Park saw the Saints chase down Orange City's target of 151 in the 28th over.
Saints skipper Ryan said it was one of those days where everything went perfectly to plan.
"It was great to do that. You think to yourself 'Gee I wish I could script it this way all the time'," he laughed.
"At the start Ed [Morrish] and their other opener [Tynan Southcombe] were putting us under a lot of pressure, and obviously got the early wicket of Browny [Andrew Brown].
"I think in white ball cricket the ball tends not to do as much after the first little bit, so we did enough to see that off. After that we started playing our shots and for once we were hitting the gaps instead of other fielders."
Brien had come into the round as Bathurst's leading run scorer this year in the BOIDC competition and showed more great form to carry his bat through the whole 27 overs.
His score came at a moderate clip (off 86 deliveries) while the captain's knock was full of haste.
Ryan hit 14 centuries to score his 70 runs off just 54 balls.
Earlier in the day St Pat's had to see off a strong effort with the bat from Warriors opener Brett Causer (55).
Four other batters got into the teens but none could stick around long enough to generate a significant partnership for the visitors.
Connor Slattery continued his excellent season with the ball by taking 4-22 from his eight overs.
Ryan said that while his century stand was a great thing to be a part of, it was the team's effort with the ball that stood out.
"We haven't really hit our stride yet. We know that we've got a good side. We've just got to put it all together," he said.
"Credit to us this time too because we had six players coming up from seconds. I'm sure Orange City were in a similar position as well. We went out there with a brand new bowling pair - Brendan and Percy.
"We knew we still had a strong batting lineup so we rolled the dice and sent them in there to see what we needed to chase. It paid off, which is great because last time we tried that against CYMS it backfired.
"One of the things we've needed to work on is our discipline with the ball but I felt that in this game the boys did a great job of rectifying that and working towards where we want to get with our bowling."
St Pat's Old Boys remain in fourth place following the win but now sit just three points behind Orange City.
In Saturday's other game, City Colts got the better of Bathurst City in a seven wicket win at Loco Oval.
Colts skipper Russ Gardner hit an unbeaten 59 after moving up the order to open the batting while the captain also took 3-3 in his three over spell.
