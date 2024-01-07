Change to lawn mowing subsidy for seniors proposed by Orange City Council

Changes have been proposed to lawn mowing subsidies for senior Orange residents to "streamline" the system.
Under the plan, the existing voucher scheme would be swapped out for a direct payment system.
Seniors would arrange for their lawn to be mown by an approved contractor, who would then bill council directly. Seniors would then be charged $40 an hour.
Orange City Council says it is seeking views on its potential changes from those impacted.
To leave a comment, residents can write to council or send an email to council@orange.nsw.gov.au before January 31.
