The joy of slowness in a spinning world

The cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney reminds us of the virtues of slowness.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
As sport hurtles, propelled by money, towards short and sharp thrill, a match over five days which can turn in a moment is to be savoured even when the weather intervenes to enforce a pause.
In the long game of cricket (and life), the grafter has a place and so does the flashier dasher. In one-day cricket, it's mostly the basher who gets the glory.
In a Test, even rogue weather plays its part, as we saw on Thursday in Sydney when bad light stopped play. There was some annoyance but it should pass. Sport - and life - should not always be about instant gratification.
Opener Usman Khawaja was wise when the frustrating stoppage prompted calls for radical reform. "The beauty of Test cricket and what I love about Test cricket is it really hasn't changed a lot in the last 100 years," he said.
We should learn and adapt, certainly, but also remember some old virtues - like patience and thoughtfulness.
And, away from the cricket, what better time to relish the thoughtful pause in pressured lives than in our long summer pause.
The world hurtles on at a relentless speed. We feel compelled to want whatever the newest gizmo is.
We clutch our phones, needing to know every news update or to respond to a text instantaneously. In this haste, there is a danger we miss the big picture.
Sometimes stepping back, putting the phone far away from the bed at night, and just thinking (or sleeping and dreaming) makes us rounder and wiser people.
We also increasingly live in a working world driven by "metrics". It's sometimes called "hustle culture" where employees are judged by numbers - speed of delivery, length of time in the office, calls to prospective clients.
We eat fast food when slow food is healthier. Science tells us time and again fatty, sugary, salty fast food is linked to obesity, and obesity is linked to shorter life-spans.
And apart from food which is produced quickly, eating quickly can be unhealthy (as your grandparents may once have told you).
Studies suggest eating quickly is linked to obesity.
A survey of more than 50,000 people in China studied speed of eating.
It concluded: "Our findings suggest that eating speed is positively associated with childhood general and abdominal obesity, which may be an important, modifiable factor to prevent childhood obesity."
It's true we may have changed our state of mind a little since the pandemic. There are indications being compelled to stay at home taught some of us the value of a life away from the office.
A survey after we came out of lockdowns indicated that many Australians wanted to work online, and ideally away from the bustle of a city. Byron Bay seemed to be a favourite.
But voting with our feet might not have actually happened. The removalists weren't called. Dreams were nice but reality intruded. We stuck with the jobs and homes we had.
So the task now is for all of us to find ways to slow down. Walk instead of driving where you can. A good walk offers time for reflection. Take a bus and do some people-watching.
Take time to meet people face-to-face. Make time for family. Make time for thought. Read a good book. Watch the ball-by-ball tension of a five-day Test match.
Sit and think - or even just sit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.