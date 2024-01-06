Two trapped, highway shut after ute rolls in single-vehicle crash near Molong

A man and woman are trapped in a ute that rolled down an embankment off the Mitchell Highway, forcing the closure of the road.
NSW Police are on the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred around 3.15pm.
The ute is believed to have rolled on the Mitchell Highway near Shades Creek Road.
NSW Police say a man and woman are trapped after the white ute left the road and went down an embankment, rolling before coming to a stop.
Fire and Rescue NSW, Ambulance and police are on the scene. As of 5pm, they remained there.
Live Traffic indicated the highway was closed in both directions at 5.45pm.
NSW Police say the best diversion is to use Burrendong Way for both directions.
