Meet Finley Spicer, Australia's unofficial trucker cap king

When it comes to trucker caps, Finley Spicer, from Manildra, knows what it takes to be the cream of the crop.
Each week the ten-year-old truck mad country kid reviews hats from across Australia via his Instagram page @finspicer.
With a collection of more than 46 caps that continues to grow, Finley can tell you everything you need to know about the businesses behind them.
From the colour to the logo and even the embroidery on the brim, if Finley stamps a cap with his approval, it's one of the best in the business.
"One of my pops likes Mack trucks and the other likes Kenworth, so I've always been enthusiastic about trucks," he said.
Prior to starting Fin Talk three months ago, Finley owned five trucker caps.
"I thought I'd just review one hat and it would be a little thing but now it has turned into a big thing," he said.
"Tucker caps cost so much money so I'm very lucky that I get them sent to me.
"I have a little container under my bed that I put all my hats in as I don't want to get them dirty.
"It is hard to pick a favourite hat, but I do like the Kendall Trucking cap from Yogi who is an outback trucker in Western Australia.
"It is a pretty big thing for me that an outback trucker sent me a cap."
When it comes to making the best trucker cap, Finley has a few tips.
"What I really like about the hats in my opinion, is the little logos that are put on the mesh," he said.
"I also love how creative they are.
"Any cap can look good in any range of colours, but I like the simple black ones."
Amongst his mates, Finley said he is the only one who knows all the trucks, what they do and what they rig but everyone single one of them are obsessed with his collection and always ask to borrow one.
While Finley is only in year four, one day he'd like to own or drive trucks, just like his idols on Outback Truckers.
So until you catch him on the open roads, you best keep up to date with his latest reviews on Instagram via @finspicer.
