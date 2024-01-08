Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Faces of Orange
Our People

Meet Finley Spicer, Australia's unofficial trucker cap king

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
January 8 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When it comes to trucker caps, Finley Spicer, from Manildra, knows what it takes to be the cream of the crop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.