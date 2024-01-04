'Crying out' for workers amid long-term decline in Orange volunteering

Significantly fewer Orange residents are volunteering than just a few years ago ... and it's taking its toll on community causes.
The percentage regularly giving their own time dropped about a quarter between 2016 and 2021, according to Australian census data.
"I don't really know why but we haven't got enough staff," Vinnies manager Carolyn Wright told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's been basically two of us [in previous weeks], so it's been flat out and insane.
"We haven't always been able to operate at our potential ... Maybe people don't know we are crying out for volunteers."
In 2016 20.272 per cent of all Orange residents reported doing regular volunteer work. By August, 2021 - the most recent census date - that figure had fallen to 15.195 per cent.
The average age has also increased slightly. Five years ago the biggest demographic of volunteers was 35-44. It's now 65-75.
National statistics suggest the trend is not isolated to Orange. Two million fewer volunteers were reported between 2019 and 2022 in an Australia-wide survey.
At the time, Volunteering Australia CEO Mark Pearce said the national decline was "structural and systemic in nature." He cited changing lifestyles, the COVID pandemic, and lack of flexibility in roles.
Ms Write believes there's light at the end of the tunnel for Orange, with a flurry of offers in recent weeks.
"On gentleman has been donating all this stuff, and he took an application yesterday. He said I'd like to help' because he's seen that's we're struggling," she said.
"[Volunteers] can do whatever hours they like."
