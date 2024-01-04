Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Flash flooding alert: Storm warning issued for region's south

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 4 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Thursday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.