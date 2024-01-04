Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

UFO reported 'floating' above Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula near Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 4 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "UFO" has been reported in the skies above Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.