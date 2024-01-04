Top five wine regions across Australia revealed: Where does Orange rank?

Orange remains one of the hottest wine regions anywhere in Australia.
The Halliday Wine Companion released its top 10 searched for wine regions of 2023, and it was "clear that travelling was a priority this year", the list revealed.
Orange ranked in the companion's top 5 most searched for wine regions.
Tasmania was first, Mudgee second and Orange third. Margaret River (fourth) and Heathcote (fifth), in Victoria, round out the list's top five.
This annual list by the companion's editorial team is compiled based on the amount of landing page sessions to winery regions on winecompanion.com.au.
The Halliday Wine Companion said record visitation numbers have been recorded across Tasmanian wineries in 2023 but said both Mudgee and Orange weren't far behind in terms of numbers for the last 12 months too.
The companion describes the Orange wine region as boasting vibrant, elegant wines.
"Orange is one of Australia's highest cool-climate wine regions, producing diverse styles from its elevated sites. As well as its vibrant, elegant wines, it's a hub for fine food, with top dining, produce and events all part of the package," the companion notes.
It follows a bumper year for Orange wineries on the companion as well.
A host of Orange wines have been included on the 2024 Halliday Wine Companion, which was released at the start of August, 2023.
In total, 10 wineries were awarded 5 stars, four wineries scored 4.5 stars and three wineries with 4 stars.
Ross Hill Wines, Swinging Bridge, Printhie Wines and Patina scored 5 red stars, the best of the best.
Brangayne of Orange, Philip Shaw Wines, Bloodwood, Cooks Lot, Colmar Estate and Hoosegg wineries picked up 5 star nods.
Mayfield Vineyard, ChaLou Wines, Rowlee and Rikard Wines scored 4.5 stars, while Cargo Road Wines, Nashdale Lane Wines and Slow Wine Co scored 4 stars.
All in all, it's one of the Orange Wine Region's best results on the Halliday Wine Companion.
Nashdale Lane Wines's Nick Segger, the new president of the Orange Region Vignerons Association (ORVA), said last year said the region was producing "world class wines" with a difference.
"You have vineyards that are growing grapes at 600 metres, we're just under 900 metres above sea level here, up to over 1000 metres above sea level, which presents a really amazing diverse range of grapes which are grown in those different conditions," Mr Segger said.
"In terms of the awareness of the region it keeps going from strength to strength.
"A lot of us are selling wine into Sydney and interstate, people are exporting as well so the name of the Orange Wine Region is starting to become really recognised both domestically and also internationally as well.
"It's a really great time to be in Orange and obviously I'm lucky enough to be leading ORVA over the next few years."
